Fans can cheer on the MSU football team during their opening game on Sept. 2

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Spartan students and fans can cheer on the Michigan State football team during their opening game on Sept. 2.

This game against Western Michigan University is the eighth time in the past 12 years that Michigan State's first game takes place in East Lansing.

🚨Schedule Update🚨 Our season opener has been moved up a day to Friday, Sept. 2. We’ll see you at The Woodshed to open the 2022 season! pic.twitter.com/7BjMfO7niv — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 9, 2022

The Spartans will have a total of seven home games.

Here is the Spartans schedule:

Michigan State University vs. Western Michigan University - Sept. 2, 2022

Michigan State University vs. The University of Akron - Sept. 10, 2022

Michigan State University vs. University of Minnesota - Sept. 24, 2022

Michigan State University vs. Ohio State University - Oct. 8, 2022

Michigan State University vs. University of Wisconsin-Madison - Oct. 15, 2022

Michigan State University vs. Rutgers University - Nov. 12, 2022

Michigan State University vs. Indiana University Bloomington- Nov. 19, 2022

Michigan State University is 14-2 against the Western Broncos.

According to MSU's website, season ticket information will soon be released to Spartan season ticket holders.

