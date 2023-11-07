Watch Now
News

Actions

Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case will testify before lawmakers in 'unprecedented step'

Hunter Biden
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Hunter Biden
Posted at 10:03 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 10:03:47-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation is expected to testify before congressional investigators.

The closed-door interview Tuesday marks the first time a special counsel will appear before Congress in the middle of a probe.

It comes as House Republicans are aiming to ramp up their impeachment inquiry into the president and his family after weeks of stalemate.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee are expected to question David Weiss on allegations that he did not have full authority in the yearslong case into the president's son.

A spokesperson for Weiss calls his testimony "unprecedented."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!