Special events planned as Bavarian Inn celebrates 130 years in Frankenmuth

Beginning in February, historic restaurant, the Bavarian Inn, will have special events celebrating its 130th anniversary.

According to the restaurant, there will be special menus and events over the next several months to celebrate the historic occasion.

It was founded in February of 1888 as the Union House Hotel by German immigrant Theodore Fischer.

His family continued the business for the next two generations, and Theodore's son, Herman and his wife, Lydia, are credited with promoting the first all-you-can eat family-style chicken dinners Frankenmuth is famous for.

Since 1950, the Zehnder family has been operating the restaurant

Those who want to stay up-to-date with the upcoming celebrations can follow along on their website and Facebook page.