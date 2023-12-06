Special guests revealed for Detroit's 'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The performance of Dancing with the Stars: Live! at the Fox Theatre scheduled for February 1 will have special guests Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy, who are the winners of the first-ever Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, will be the Detroit show’s celebrity guests.

DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson will also be performing.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Febraruy 8 p.m. show at the Fox Theatre.

This year’s stage show will include new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers from season 32.

For more information and tickets, click here: https://www.313presents.com/events/detail/dancing-with-the-stars-live