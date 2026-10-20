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Spectrum customers: How to contact Charter to see The Spot added to their channel lineup

Spectrum
Scripps
Spectrum customers
Spectrum
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Charter's Spectrum service does not currently carry The Spot - Detroit 20. Spectrum customers who wish to see The Spot added to their channel lineup can contact Charter directly at 844-843-7708 (1-844-THE-SPOT) to request the station's addition. In the meantime, The Spot – Detroit 20, and Detroit Pistons and PWHL Detroit games can be seen here:

Over-the-Air
• Channel 20.1
Visit thefreeTVproject.org to find the best antenna for your location.

Cable
• Xfinity - Channels 3, 20, 235, 1020
• WideOpenWest, Inc. - Channels 20, 206, 454
• Wyandotte Municipal Services - Channels 8, 168, 507
• Buckeye Broadband - Channels 55, 624
• D&P Cable - Channels 3, 703
• AT&T - Channels 20, 1010

Satellite
• DIRECTV - Channels 20, 887

Streaming
DAZN - Pistons games can be seen on the direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription streaming service accessible on smart TV's, smartphones, tablets, streaming devices (EG: Fire Sticks); game consoles, and laptops / MAC's / PC's.
• DIRECTV Stream
• Fubo

Visit thespottv.com – Detroit 20 for more information.

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