Spinning sculpture installation 'Los Trompos' returns to Beacon Park Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The "Los Trompos" installation is returning to Beacon Park Detroit this week.

Los Trompos is Spanish for "spinning tops." According to a press release, the installation of these eight three-dimensional spinning sculptures celebrate Mexican tradition, culture, architecture and art. They were created by award winning artists and designers Hector Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena.

Photos courtesy DTE Energy

Guests who visit the park can spin the tops, which were inspired by the concept of the traditional Mexican toy.

The installation, which is sponsored by the DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will run from April 27 through May 23 (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.), and the experience is free.

Here are the rules: