Spirit adding nonstop flights from Detroit to Austin next year

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Spirit Airlines is continuing to grow its network of flights as the airline company will begin nonstop flights from Detroit (DTW) to Austin, Texas's Austin-Bergstrom International Airport next year.

According to Spirit, the flights will begin on Feb. 14, 2019 and include nonstop flights from several other cities to the Texas capital.

On top of that, the airline will also begin nonstop service from Detroit to Jacksonville, Fla. on Dec. 20 and a direct flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach, Fla. on Dec. 21.

“Texas’ capital city is a place where we believe our affordable fares and signature service on nonstop flights will resonate and bring both visitors and local residents in and out of the heart of Texas," Spirit VP of Network Planning Mark Kopdzak said. "We are offering not one or two, but nine different nonstop destinations because we know Austin is ready for Spirit.”