Spirit Halloween's Christmas stores expanding, 2 set to open in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The company behind the Spirit Halloween stores is expanding into the holiday season by more than tripling the number of Spirit Christmas stores they are opening this year.

While most people are still converging on their spooky season stores ahead of trick or treating, the company announced they would be opening 30 locations across the northeast and Great Lakes for the 2025 Yueltide season.

As of now, the company's website only has two locations in Michigan. The first is at 43570 W Oaks Dr. in Novi, next to Kohl's. The other is in Grand Rapids. Both stores are set to open in November.

"At Spirit, we believe the magic of the season does not end with Halloween—it transforms," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Christmas, in a news release. "Back by popular demand and with even more locations, Spirit Christmas is an extension of our sensory-rich, interactive holiday experiences. From our one-of-a-kind Santa photo experience to an exclusive collection of festive merchandise, we're thrilled to welcome guests back for another unforgettable season of magic and fun."

Last year, the company opened 10 locations in the northwest beginning in October, with the rest opening through November.

This year, the company is introducing Peppermint Village, "an immersive in-store experience featuring festive décor, unique gifts, holiday apparel, and interactive displays designed to spark joy and nostalgia."

Spirit is known for opening temporary stores ahead of Halloween. Last year, they planned to open a record 1,525 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The chain of stores has been known to move into abandoned storefronts once held by major retailers. Inside, stores are full of Halloween-themed decorations, costumes, and candy.

