Spirit launching 15 new & resuming routes this June from Detroit Metro Airport

Spirit Airlines announced more routes from Detroit Metro Airport this summer, expanding the airline's footprint to 40 destinations from DTW.

According to Spirit, nine of the routes are new routes while six are routes that will be resuming for the summer.

“We’re adding even more popular travel options to our Detroit route map, giving our DTW Guests a variety of new destinations to discover across the country and beyond,” Spirit Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said in a statement. “Savvy Motor City travelers will soon enjoy even more options to enjoy Spirit’s elevated experience at a value unmatched by other carriers.”

The new routes are:



Birmingham (BHM) - Two times weekly starting June 13

Hartford (BDL) - Daily starting June 12

Louisville (SDF) - Two times weekly starting June 13

Milwaukee (MKE) - Two times a week starting June 13

Norfolk (ORF) - Four times a week starting May 8

Punta Cana (PUJ) - Three times a week starting June 12

Salt Lake City (SLC) - Three times a week starting June 12

Richmond (RIC) - Three times a week starting June 12

St. Louis (STL) - Four times a week starting June 12

There are also six routes that will be resuming this summer. They are:

Austin (AUS) - Four times a week starting June 12

Charleston (CHS) - Two to four times a week starting May 9

Kansas City (MCI) - Two times a week starting May 8

Phoenix (PHX) - Daily starting June 12

San Diego (SAN) - Four times a week starting June 12

San Juan (SJU) - Four times a week starting June 12

This announcement follows an announcement earlier this month with six new and resuming routes starting in May.

The flights are:

