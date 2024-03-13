Spirit offering discounted $31.30 flights from Detroit on 313 Day

Spirit Airlines is offering a special deal for Detroiters on 313 Day. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at $31.30.

According Spirit, the flights are eligible for travel between April 10 and May 22, and the fares must be on March 13 only, before 11:59 p.m.

Spirit has discounted flights to Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, New York (LaGuardia), Newark and Philadelphia.

“We’ve been soaring in Detroit for more than three decades, and we’re thrilled to share this amazing deal in celebration of the community where we got our start,” said Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines. “Our nonstop service to and from DTW provides an affordable option for Detroiters to explore new destinations and connect with friends and family around the country.”

In all, Spirit flies nonstop to 17 destinations from Detroit.

