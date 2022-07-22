(WXYZ) — It has been a sizzling week in metro Detroit, and to escape the heat and humidity, many families have sought out their local splash pads and spray grounds to find a little relief and a lot of fun.

It takes constant vigilance to keep the water safe for kids, and a breakdown in the system can lead to terrible tummy trouble or worse.

Families flocked to the splash pad at Normandy Oaks Park in Royal Oak, as it's a great way to beat the heat.

With summer heat in full swing, the splash pad at Royal Oak's Normandy Oaks Park is a great way to beat the heat. Just ask mom Heather Dito, who's here with her son Sawyer.

"Once we found it, we started coming a lot because he's very entertained and happy," Mother Heather Dito said.

But like most parents, Dito doesn't think much about the water that's such a source of joy.

"I feel like the likelihood of him actually getting E-Coli and getting really sick is not something I'm really worried about," Dito said.

But, kids can get sick from bacteria in the water at splash pads. That's because in many cases, the water is recirculated.

While the water is treated in that process, bacteria can contaminate the water. It happened this year at Normandy Oaks just before the grand opening.

"Fortunately we were able to flush the system fast enough and have it up and running in time for opening. But that was a close call," Aaron Filipski, the director of recreation and public services for Royal Oak, said.

Filipski said heavy rain can wash animal waste into the drains. Another source of contamination is the kids themselves. Many kids are still working to master bathroom hygiene, and standing on the jets can wash human waste into the system.

"The diseases that I think are would be most worrisome would be those that are transmitted by the fecal-oral route," Ascension Providence Emergency Physician Dr. Steven McGraw said.

Parents should keep their kids at home if they have been feeling sick, have a fever, diarrhea or vomiting. He also recommends having kids take frequent bathroom breaks and check the diapers of small children often.

"When they're really kind of learning to be toilet trained, they're wearing pull-ups and diapers. And we check those frequently," he said.

In 2021, a Texas toddler died from an infection of a so-called brain-eating amoeba contracted at a splash pad.

"That's the one people will point out to you, which is exceedingly rare," McGraw said.

In Royal Oak, they monitor the water's pH level three times a day and the system adjusts the levels of chlorine and other chemicals to keep the water in range. The city also tests for bacteria weekly. But, the best advice is simple: The water is fine to play in, but not fresh to drink.

That's key. Swallowing the water is what introduces the bugs into our GI systems.

It's also important that parents not be distracted. We have to be mindful of the time and remind the kids it's time to take a break to use the bathroom.

If they are with friends, it's a good idea for all of the kids to take a break at the same time, so no one feels like they are being singled out or feel like they're missing out on all of the fun.