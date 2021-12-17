SPOILER-FREE Review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

(WXYZ) — Tom Santilli is a respected journalist and member of the Critics Choice Association, Detroit Film Critics Society and Online Film Critics Society since 2010. Tom is the Executive Producer and co-host of the syndicated TV show, "Movie Show Plus," which has been on the air for 20+ years in the Metro-Detroit market and Mid-West. He is also the film critic for WXYZ-TV. Twitter: @tomsantilli, Facebook & Instagram: @filmsurvivor.

With great power (i.e. advanced knowledge of what happens) comes great responsibility (like not to reveal even the slightest spoiler).

Here's what I CAN say: "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is finally hitting theaters... it is the third full-length Spider-Man film featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker and it picks up where things left off at the very end of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," with the world discovering the real identity of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

***NO SPOILERS ARE CONTAINED IN THIS REVIEW, OTHER THAN WHAT IS SHOWN IN THE ALREADY RELEASED TRAILERS FOR THE FILM***

Grade: B+

We may revisit the ins and outs of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in a future article, a few weeks down the road when its deemed socially "safe" to discuss such things. Right now it's all about my "reaction" and hopefully if you're reading this far, that's what you're looking for. So here are some SPOILER-FREE take-aways:

That's it. That's all I can say. Go check it out in theaters and remember not to spoil anything for those that haven't had a chance to see the movie yet. We'll circle back in a few weeks (months?) with a SPOILER-HEAVY conversation and review when the time is right.

Excelsior!

Grade: B+Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi.Run Time: 2 hours 30 minutes.Rated PG-13.Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Angourie Rice, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Jacob Batalon.Directed by Jon Watts ("Spider-Man: Far From Home," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Cop Car," "Clown").