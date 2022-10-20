Spooky fun, 'Blues Clues' and 'Wheel of Fortune' among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From live shows to haunted tours, there is something to do for all ages in metro Detroit this weekend.

Halloween activities and live performances of "Blues Clues," "Wheel of Fortune" and Kool & the Gang are among events in the area.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage



Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 West Grand Boulevard in Detroit

Event organizers say Josh needs help as he creates "a magical theater show." The Broadway-style show will introduce some kids to theater. Those attending will help Josh, Blue, Magenta and Rainbow Puppy solve Blue's Clues, create a rainbow, make a music video, float in outer space and more.

Halloween Science



Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Cranbrook Institute of Science at 39221 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills

The entire family will be able to enjoy hands-on activities, see pumpkins launch from a 2-ton trebuchet and watch a 1,000,000 volt Tesla coil demo during this Halloween-themed event. There will be cider and donuts for purchase. Attendees are welcome to wear costumes.

Haunted Detroit Bicycle Tour



Saturday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 3 p.m.

Start and finish location at Wheelhouse Detroit at 1340 Atwater Street in Detroit

Instead of walking through historic ghostly sites, attendees will bike. The tour, hosted by Wheelhouse Detroit, will combine ghostly anecdotes with factual historic information about Harry Houdini, the Nain Rouge, Elmwood Cemetery and the St. Aubin Street Massacre. There will also be stops at a few places rumored to be haunted like the Fort Shelby and Leland Hotels, The Whitney and the Masonic Temple. This bike ride will cover a 13-mile route and take about three hours to complete.

Haunted Trail at Halloween Fest



Saturday 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Ford Field Park at 22051 Cherry Hill Street in Dearborn

Elementary-school age children and their families can celebrate Halloween in West Dearborn. The Haunted Trail will take families on a quarter-mile walk through a haunted forest to the haunted pavilion, where kids will receive a bag of candy. Coffee and donuts will be available as well as food trucks from Mediterranean Express, Keaiks and Hanky Panky Donuts. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

Kool & The Gang



Friday 8 p.m.

Music Hall Center at 350 Madison Street in Detroit

Kool & The Gang will perform at Music Hall Center with their funky and jazzy arrangements.

Michigan Brewers Guild Detroit Fall Beer Festival



Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Eastern Market at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

Beer from across the state of Michigan can be enjoyed at Eastern Market while overlooking downtown Detroit. This marks the event's 13th festival. Proceeds from the event will help Michigan Brewers Guild, a nonprofit trade association that promotes and protects Michigan beers.

"Wheel of Fortune Live!"



Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Game show "Wheel of Fortune" is coming in Detroit with "an all-new theatrical experience." The new live show gives fans a way to experience the game in person. Guests can audition to go on stage, spin a replica of the Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win prizes including up to $10,000, international trips and more. The show will be hosted b y Mark L. Walberg and Clay Aiken.

