Sports Illustrated model from Michigan breastfeeds daughter on the runway

MIAMI, FL - JULY 15: A model breastfeeds while walking the runway for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach on July 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
(WXYZ) - A model from Monroe made national headlines after walking the runway and breastfeeding her daughter at the same time.
Mara Martin walked the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swim Search runway show Sunday night accompanied by her 5-month-old daughter, who was wearing noise-canceling headphones and rocking her own bikini.
A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jul 15, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT
Martin was chosen as one of 16 finalists for the show.
After the show, she posted on Instagram saying the national attention was "humbling" and "unreal."
"I'm so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!"
