Spotted lanternfly is spreading in Michigan. MSU gives tips to help protect trees

The invasive spotted lanternfly is spreading in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According the MDARD, a population of spotted lanternfly was confirmed near Niles in Berrien County, making it the first confirmed population in Southwest Michigan.

Previously, there were confirmed populations only in Southeast Michigan in Macomb, Lenawee, Jackson, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties, plus a recent detection in Washteanw County.

Michigan State University said it was first detected in 2022 and it feeds on more than 70 plant species in the state.

MSU Extension is also providing tips to help slow its spread and detect new populations. One way is to put a homemade trap wrapped around a tree. According to MSU, it almost looks like a lampshade when wrapped around the tree.

According to MSU, forestry entomology researchers Deborah McCullough and Tim Harrison found that about 80% of egg masses from the spotted lanternfly were laid on lampshade traps, even when populations were low.

The traps are made from inexpensive and easy-to-find materials, and you can see a how-to guide here.

"The lampshade traps are a great way for Michigan residents who are living in or near areas where spotted lanternfly is already present to help themselves,” McCullough said. “People who like DIY projects can set up one or more lampshade traps on trees on their own property, especially if tree of heaven is on their land or nearby."

The state is also telling people who see a spotted lanternfly to kill it. The state has a saying: "See it. Squish it. Report it."