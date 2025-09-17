St. Clair County Animal Control says 3 kittens recovering after being abandoned in box on their property

(WXYZ) — St. Clair County Animal Control is urging the public to stop abandoning animals after they say a person left three kittens in a box on their property on Sunday evening.

According to animal control, the box didn’t have many air holes and the kittens spent over 15 hours in the box and several hours “baking in direct sunlight.”

The kittens are now getting treatment for heat exhaustion and dehydration, animal control says.

Animal control says this is the second abandonment case this month.

In the first case, animal control says an orange tabby cat was abandoned in an obscure part of their property and wasn’t found for three days.

“If you may be facing eviction or having difficulty finding housing with your pet, please call as soon as possible for resources on self-rehoming and ways we can help,” their post reads.

