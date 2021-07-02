St. Clair County Drug Task Force seizes $9000 worth of crystal meth from Port Huron Township home

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on the 2400 block of Division Street in Port Huron Township.

DTF Sheriff Mat King said around 1 a.m., DTF located and seized over $9000 worth of crystal methamphetamine from the home. They also obtained fentanyl, cash, digital scales, and packaging materials.

Two Port Huron men, ages 31 and 37, and two women from Port Huron, ages 27 and 32 were arrested at the home and transported to the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center. They are awaiting charges.