St. Clair County drug task force seizes department-record $16.5 million worth of cocaine in recent arrest

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect was arrested earlier this week in Port Huron because they were hauling $16.5 million worth of cocaine, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that the county's drug task force seized 370.7 pounds of cocaine (pictured above), worth a street value of more than $16 million. That amount of illegal drugs is considered the largest drug bust in the history of the county's drug task force.

The stop happened just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, with police pulling over a driver hauling a semi tractor trailer on Pinegrove Avenue in Port Huron, near the Bluewater Bridge. The drugs were found during a traffic stop.

The driver is currently being held at the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center, awaiting a court appearance.

The sheriff's office wanted to thank county road patrol, K9 Officer Brock, the Port Huron Police Department, Michigan State Police and Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance in the arrest.