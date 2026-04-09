St. Clair County Sheriff's Office warns of new AI Sextortion scam

ST. CLAIR CO., Mich. (WXYZ) — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a new sextortion scam, with scammers allegedly using artificial intelligence to create nudes of teenagers.

We're told that deputies have taken several reports of this scam, which targets young people.

Victims receive a text from an unknown number, which contains what appears to be images of themselves in the nude. Police say that scammers are using AI to create these images before sending them out and threatening to distribute the images unless they're paid a certain amount of money.

In at least one case, victims were requested to pay with Bitcoin.

The police are asking parents to speak to their kids about this scam and remind them not to engage with strangers who send them texts.