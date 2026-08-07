St. Clair Shores couple arrested after throwing explosive device into neighbor's yard

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A St. Clair Shores couple has been charged with multiple felonies after throwing an explosive device — with the words 'bye bye' written on it — into their neighbor's yard.

Prosecutors say that the couple set fire to the device before throwing it in their neighbor's yard.

Watch Megan Lee's report below

"Do you think he wanted to kill you?" I asked the victim, David.

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"Oh yeah, he definitely wanted to harm me in a serious way," he replied. “He’s got this explosive device there. I could have been killed or maimed or something could have happened.”

David, 72, was coming home from the grocery store around 8:45 p.m. on Monday when it all unfolded.

“I put them on the kitchen table, I looked right out the window," David recounted. "And he’s got his arm cocked back, she lights the fuse and it lands right here. And then its sparking, and smoking and smoldering and I’m waiting for an explosion and nothing happened, thank the Lord.”

David actually put the explosive device out. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says 45-year-old Jason Showers and his wife, Megan Showers, are to blame. The defendants eventually came out of there and were taken into custody.

David said officers had long guns in David's backyard.

"I had one in my bedroom window. And shout out to St Clair Shores Police, state police, they did an outstanding job," David said.

And when police went inside the home, they found firearms, ammunition, and materials for assembling explosive devices. David says there has been years of issues between the beighbors.

"And one of his favorite things to do was to put explosives on my gas meter, you can see one of them over here," David said. “I was living like in constant on the edge and discomfort not knowing what is he going to do next.”

Michigan criminal records show that Jason Showers has a lengthy, dangerous past. He went to prison in the early 2000's for Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle, Operating Under the Influence, and several weapons offenses.

I spoke to other neighbors off camera who are worried for their safety. They tell me they're relieved that this couple is behind bars.

“There’s always drama going on at that house, something is happening," one neighbor said.

The Showers are facing multiple felony charges, including Possession of Bombs with Unlawful Intent and Placing an Explosive Device near property.

They are scheduled to be back in court for a Probable Cause Conference on August 14.