ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Friday night, St. Clair Shores officers observed a vehicle turn down Revere Street and started driving towards the officers.

According to the police department's press release, officers fired shots at the approaching vehicle.

The vehicle driver has been taken into custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the vehicle pursuit, please contact St. Clair Shores Detective Bureau at 586-445-5305.