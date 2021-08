(WXYZ) — The City of St. Clair Shores is holding a celebration on Sunday and renaming a road in honor of actor Dave Coulier.

Coulier, who was born in St. Clair Shores and has been featured on several shows, is best known for his role as Uncle Joey on "Full House."

The city will rename Lange St., just off Jefferson between 9 Mile and 10 Mile, to "Dave Coulier Way."