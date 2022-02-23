St. David's offering drive-thru ashes for Ash Wednesday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — St David's Episcopal Church is offering a drive-thru for those observing Ash Wednesday.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 2, robed ministers will be standing outside the church distributing ashes and prayer cards.

The church will be hosting services in-person and via zoom at noon and 7 p.m. for the holy day.

“Ash Wednesday is a time of reflection and repentance for what we have done and what we have failed to do,” Rev. Chris Yaw explained. “We hope that Drive-Thru Ashes can make the message and meaning of this day more accessible.”

According to the church's press release, last year the church served more than 500 people through this ministry. This year the hybrid services will mark the parish's 70th anniversary.

For more information on St David's Episcopal Church Lent information, check out www.stdavidssf.org.