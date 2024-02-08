Stabenow, Peters unveil extension to Great Lakes protection plan

WASHINGTON (WXMI) — Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters unveiled a bipartisan plan Tuesday to expand protections for the Great Lakes.

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) Act of 2024 would extend the program’s operation for five more years, raising yearly funding by $25 million to $500 million starting in 2027, running through 2031, according to a spokesperson for Stabenow and Peters.

“The creation of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is one of the most important actions of my legislative career,” Stabenow said. “Since I authored the program in 2010, it has been a proven success story. This bill will ensure the stability and future of the program as we address new emerging threats to our Great Lakes and waters.”

We’re told the GRLI Act is backed by 18 U.S. representatives and 12 U.S. senators, with support from numerous Great Lakes advocates. It prevents the spread of invasive species, cleans environmental damage, restores neighboring habitats and stops contamination from happening in the first place.

“The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is a proven success, from combatting [sic] harmful invasive species to restoring vital waterways and habitats,” says Senator Peters. “We must ensure that it has the resources needed to continue strengthening the Great Lakes for future generations.”

