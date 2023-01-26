Stache International in Eastern Market closing after this weekend

Stache International, a popular bar in Eastern Market over the past seven years, announced it is closing this weekend.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the owners of the bar said they have sold it and "are ready for a break."

"When we swung our doors open January of 2016 we had only a small idea of what to anticipate going into a crazy venture like this. We started the process of opening a year and a half beforehand and had quickly learned that blood, sweat, tears and a TON of hard work & elbow grease would be a big part of this process," the post said. "What we didn’t totally anticipate was the extent that this humble little bar would become such a landing place, source of respite from the stresses of day to day, outlet for creative expression, and HOME for so many of our staff family, family families, friends from afar and friends from down the street."

The bar, which is in a building more than 100 years old in Eastern Market, serves up delicious sandwiches and the "mom bomb."

"We COULD NOT have done it without Every. Single. One. of you that came in to support us in the last 7+ years and make this quirky little space in Detroit what it is. SO to everyone who ever enjoyed a meal, drank a beer, celebrated a life accomplishment or milestone, laughed, cried, nursed a hangover or danced/sang the night away with us - THANK YOU. To all of the talented artists, bands, DJs and members of the Detroit creative community that allowed us to be a part of your artistic vision & expression – THANK YOU. A huge THANK YOU especially to our staff family both present and past– without you as a team none of this would have been possible," the post said.

The owners said in the post they are ready to start a new chapter, but they aren't sure immediately what that's going to be, besides a little rest and relaxation.