SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — What started as stalking ended in a shooting that left an innocent Sumpter Township man hospitalized with two gunshot wounds, police say.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Stalking incident leads to shooting of innocent Sumpter Township man, police say

The suspected shooter followed his ex-girlfriend and her date 18 miles to the date's friend's house, where he shot the friend who came outside to intervene, according to police.

7 News Detroit obtained video of Sumpter Township police arresting Dominic McBride a little after 11 p.m. Sunday. Just moments prior, the 22-year-old from Wayne allegedly shot 40-year-old Michael Tackett on his front porch.

The gunfire jarred neighbors in the quiet residential area.

Joycelynn Armatis

"The moment that it occurred, we really thought it was just fireworks," Jenna Shiel said. "My husband was like, 'well, let me go take a peek outside and see what's happening,' and that's when we saw everything that was happening outside."

Police say a round struck Tackett in his chest and another grazed his cheek.

Violence stemmed from movie theater encounter

The violence stemmed from an encounter earlier that night when police say McBride spotted his ex-girlfriend with another man at a movie theater in Canton and made some form of contact with them. When the pair left, McBride followed them 18 miles to Tackett's home. Tackett's friend was the man on a date with the woman.

Police say the couple called Tackett, telling him they were being followed. When the trio arrived, Tackett stepped out of his house to tell McBride to leave.

"The guy came outside and said hey, we can't be doing this, I've got a 10-year-old sleeping inside. And that's unfortunately when a gun was pulled and Mike was shot," a neighbor said.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo of Michael Tackett

Joycelynn Armatis, another neighbor, witnessed the aftermath and McBride's arrest.

"I was laying in bed and I heard two gunshots go off and then I stood up and looked out my bedroom window and that's when the Dodge Ram truck flew down here at the stop sign," Armatis said.

"He got out, he was pacing in front of his truck, talking I think on his phone and that's when the cops flew up and got him on the ground and got him in the cop car."

Victim fighting for recovery

McBride is now charged with several felonies including:



Assault with intent to murder

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder

Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault)

Felony firearm

Tackett is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, with his neighbors keeping tabs on his progress.

"He is still in a medically induced coma. He endured multiple hours of surgery and fortunately, they got him in a more stable condition, but he is still fighting," Shiel said.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo shows Michael Tackett

A fundraiser has been created to support Tackett in his recovery.

McBride is locked up on a $500,000 bond. He's due back in court Sept. 24 for a probable cause conference.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

