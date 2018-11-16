Standing room tickets for Lions Thanksgiving Day classic on sale now

Cloudy
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions have announced standing room tickets are on sale now for their 79th Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears.
Tickets run $89 each with a limit of 10 per customer.
There are also a limited number of single-game tickets still available.
You can purchase tickets at detroitlions.com or call (800) 745-3000.
The game will take place on Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field.
