Standing room tickets for Lions Thanksgiving Day classic on sale now

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions have announced standing room tickets are on sale now for their 79th Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears.

Tickets run $89 each with a limit of 10 per customer.

There are also a limited number of single-game tickets still available.

You can purchase tickets at detroitlions.com or call (800) 745-3000.

The game will take place on Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field.