Star Bakery in Oak Park closing July 2 after more than 100 years in business

(WXYZ) — Star Bakery, which has been serving up Jewish-style baked goods for more than 100 years, announced it is closing next month.

The bakery, located along Coolidge Highway in Oak Park, will close July 2, according to owners Daniel Buckfire, David Schechter and Stacy Fox.

The owners cited the rising cost of labor and ingredients, and difficulties left over from the pandemic.

Buckfire, Schechter and Fox purchased Star Bakery in July 2021, and then Diamond Bakery in West Bloomfield in November 2021. Both are managed by Fox, who is the previous owner of Marty's Cookies in Birmingham.

The owners said people can still purchase goods at Diamond Bakery in West Bloomfield.

Star Bakery was founded in 1915 and is known for their Jewish-style baked goods include rye breads, challahs, rolls, rugelach, seven-layer cake and more.

“It was a very hard decision to close, and we did everything we could to try to save Star Bakery and make it profitable,” said Buckfire. “Wholesale was always a significant part of the business at Star Bakery, and we determined that we were no longer competitive on this side of the business.”