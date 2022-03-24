Star witness in the Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot takes the stand Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WXYZ) — Ty Garbin, the metro Detroit man who pleaded guilty in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will take the stand again Thursday.

Garbin is working as a star witness for the government.

So far in federal court, he's described efforts by him and his former allies to start a civil war.

Garbin admitted he joined the kidnapping plot on his own and he's offered the court unique insight into the daily planning, training, and mindset of the wolverine watchmen.

During his testimony Wednesday, Garbin testified that his former ally, defendant Brandon Caserta was worried their group had been infiltrated by the feds and wanted group members to prove their identity.

He also testified that Adam Fox wanted to use a taser on the governor and had zip ties to take her into custody.

In addition to Caserta and Fox, Garbin will testifying against other former allies: Barry Croft Jr., and Daniel Harris.

Garbin has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, a much lighter sentence than what his former allies are facing and that number could be reduced after trial.

Another person to watch for in this trial is Kaleb Franks from Waterford. He took a plea deal and is also a star witness for prosecutors.