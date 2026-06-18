Stars of the Hallmark Channel coming to Fisher Theatre to share stories

(WXYZ) — The stars of the Hallmark Channel are coming to Detroit this summer for the first-ever "Hallmark Stars Live" event.

The one-of-a-kind experience is being hosted by Nikki DeLoach, and will feature never-before-heard stories, conversations and much more.

"See the stars you love in a whole new way—genuine, unscripted, and sharing the moments that shape the Hallmark world," the website reads.

The schedule for Detroit is expected to include Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, Ashley Williams and Kimberley Sustad.

Tickets start at $68 for the event, and there are also special packages that include photo ops, early entry, a merchandise pack and more.

They'll be at the Fisher Theatre on Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

You can learn more on the Hallmark Stars Live website.