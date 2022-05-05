Stars on Ice and Mother's Day celebrations among events in metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are events planned in metro Detroit this Mother's Day weekend that involve food and music.
Figure skaters will also perform at Little Caesars Arena, and you can celebrate a late Cinco de Mayo with a bar crawl.
Here's a list of seven things to do this weekend:
Friday
- Mother’s Day Celebration featuring gospel artists
- 8 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Saturday
- I Ran The D 5K
- 8:30 a.m.
- Comerica Park
- Registration: runsignup.com
- Tacos N' Tequila Bar Crawl
- 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Select Detroit area bars
- Tickets: eventbrite.com
- Derby Day in The District
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: districtdetroit.com
- Stars On Ice
- 7:30 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Sunday
- An American in Paris
- 3 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
- Mother's Day brunch
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center
- More information: foxhills.com
