Starter's Bar and Grill to hold hiring event for new metro Detroit location

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) - The family-owned and operated restaurant chain, Starter’s Bar and Grill, is looking to hire 80-100 employees for their new Harper Woods location slated to open February 2018.

This will serve as the chain's fourth Michigan location.

The new restaurant will still offer its original menu and crafted cocktails. They are looking to fulfill 80 positions during a open hiring event taking place December 26-28 between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their Midtown restaurant located at 4501 Woodward Ave.

Those interested are ask to come with high energy, full personality and a updated resume. Those with and without restaurant experience are asked to apply, as training is available.

Positions in need are:

Cooks

Hostesses

Servers

Dishwashers

Managers

Bartenders

For more information and resume submissions, please email jobs@startersdetroit.com.