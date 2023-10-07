State accepting public comment on proposal for high-speed internet funding

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — The state is seeking feedback from Michiganders on its initial proposal for nearly $1.6 billion in funding toward expanding high-speed internet.

The funding, made possible by the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, is expected to benefit more than 200,000 residents.

“Michiganders who lack connectivity miss out on education, healthcare and economic opportunities. We are working to create a more digitally equitable Michigan where everyone can leverage technology to improve their quality of life and ensure Michigan can compete in the global economy,” said Director Susan Corbin with the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity (LEO). “We want give to give all Michigan residents the opportunity to have a say in how the state plans to spend this historic funding.”

Leave a comment with the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) online before 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The next volume of the proposal is expected in a matter of weeks.

The state hopes to outfit 95% of Michigan homes with high-speed internet in five years.

Read the first proposal below:

Volume 1 MIHI BEAD Challenge Process Public Comment by WXMI on Scribd