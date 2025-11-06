State finishes spotted lanternfly tracking efforts, confirms population in new county

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said it has completed its 2025 spotted lanternfly monitoring efforts.

Those efforts, according to the MDARD, confirmed a new population in Jackson County.

There have now been confirmed spotted laternfly populations in Jackson, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties.

“Spotted lanternfly does not pose a risk to human or animal health, but it can be a serious outdoor nuisance,” said MDARD Director Tim Boring. “Public reporting plays a key role in identifying new spotted lanternfly infestations and helping MDARD and its partners respond quickly.”

The department also said it is working to evaluate potential spotted lanternfly quarantine measures, conduct a survey of different shipping ports and more.

Those who find a spotted lanterfly egg mass, nymph or adult outside of a county with a confirmed population should:

