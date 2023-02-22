State investigators seize equipment, cash from illegal gambling operation

DETROIT (WXMI) — State investigators seized equipment and cash from an alleged illegal gambling operation in Delta Township on Feb. 16.

The alleged illegal operation is Cozy Barcade, which is located at 3280 South Waverly Road.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the investigation began after they received several anonymous tips about the illegal gambling location.

“We have received several complains from residents in the area about this place,” said Capt. Rob Block with the Eaton County Office of the Sheriff. “These establishments breed other types of crimes such as robberies, assaults and drug activity.”

An investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board led to search warrants being served at Cozy Barcade. The search was done with assistance from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and the Lansing Police Department.

Thirty-six machines were seized, including computers used as slot-style gaming machines, freestanding slot-style gaming machines, table-mounted gaming machines, a coin pusher machine and more than $23,000 in related cash.

FOX 17 Cozy Barcade

“Illegal gambling diverts taxes and revenue from our communities which is otherwise used to support our state and schools,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I am grateful for the work of the Michigan Gaming Control Board in putting a stop to these unlawful actions.”

“Illegal gaming locations prey on vulnerable people and don’t offer the patron protections required for legal, regulated gaming,” Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams said. “The MGCB will continue to work hard to protect Michigan communities from crime by eliminating illegal gambling. We appreciate the public’s help in identifying possible illegal gambling locations.”

Alleged illegal gambling can be reported by contacting the Michigan Gaming Control Board at 1-888-314-2682 or migamblingtip@michigan.gov.