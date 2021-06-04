State issues cease and desist order to unregistered Ypsilanti crematory business

(WXYZ) — The Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Friday that they, along with the Department of the Attorney General, issued a cease and desist order to an unregistered Ypsilanti crematory business.

According to the press release from LARA, Tri-County Cremation Services, LLC, which is located at 1106 E. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti were operating a crematory without a registration.

The owners have been identified as O’Neil D. Swanson, II, and Dianne E. Swanson.

LARA reportedly began an investigation after they received an an anonymous complaint stating that "heavy smoke was coming from the crematory chimney, deceased individuals were awaiting cremation and not being properly stored, and bodily fluids were leaking onto the floor of the facility."

The investigation, according to LARA, revealed the following:

In March 2020, O’Neil Swanson and Dianne E. Swanson purportedly purchased the existing crematory business without first receiving a certificate of approval for a change of control from the Cemetery Commissioner.

In early 2021, Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C. identified O’Neil Swanson as its “member” on filings made with LARA’s Corporations Division.

Beginning in March 2020, Respondents owned and operated the crematory without a valid registration issued under the Act.

Deceased individuals were being improperly stored and bodily fluids were leaking onto the floor of the facility.

LARA said they are working with the Department of Attorney General to identify the deceased found at Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C. still awaiting cremation.