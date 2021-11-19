State issues public health advisory encouraging everyone 2 & up to wear masks indoors

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing a face mask advisory, recommending everyone over the age of 2 wear a face mask at indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.

MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel made the announcement on Friday morning during a virtual press conference.

The public health advisory comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan is leading the country when it comes to new COVID-19 cases per population.

The state is also asking establishments to implement a facemask policy for customers and employees.

The advisory is in effect until further notice, but it is not an order.

“The increases in case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations have us very concerned,” Hertel said in a release. “We are issuing the face mask advisory and are looking to Michiganders to do their part to help protect their friends, their families and their communities by wearing a mask in indoor settings and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”

Ahead of the holidays, the state is also encouraging everyone ages 5 and up to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and encouraging people get the flu vaccine as well.

“COVID-19 cases are high as we head into the holidays, and we must take every measure we can to keep our families and loved ones safe – which starts with getting vaccinated,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a release.

“Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available to children ages 5 and up, and boosters are available for eligible Michiganders. The holidays can be a time to spread great cheer and we recommend taking measures including wearing a mask indoors to not spread COVID-19 to loved ones.”