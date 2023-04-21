State Land Bank awards nearly $8M to revitalize 198 blighted properties

The Michigan State Land Bank Authority is giving almost $8M to local land banks and municipalities for projects approved through the Blight Elimination Grand Program.

Announced in September, the money will go towards updating and revitalizing deteriorating, vacant or abandoned properties across 46 counties in Michigan.

“Returning more properties to productive use will have a critical, positive impact on the safety of our communities, surrounding property values and local tax revenue,” said Emily Doerr, Executive Director of the SLBA.

Here's the break-down



Round 1

Applicants were able to apply for up to $200K for their projects.

198 projects approved

Demolishing - 159

Stabilizing - 37

Environmental remediation - 2

Round 2 Nearly $13M total available $1M cap per county Request for Proposals (RFP) process starts, Due May 31, 2023 Projects must be completed by August 31, 2024 Reimbursement requests due: September 30, 2024

Additional resources to help prepare Round 2 proposals are available here. For other questions, land banks and municipalities can reach out here.

The Blight Elimination Grant Program is part of a larger $75M budget to address blighted properties in Michigan.