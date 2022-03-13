State, landfill reach settlement over compliance issues

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The state has reached a settlement with a suburban Detroit landfill operator over compliance issues.

Arbor Hills Landfill in Salem Township is required to pay fines and the cost of emissions monitoring and measuring equipment as part of the settlement, Michigan’s Attorney General’s office said.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, began receiving complaints in 2016 from nearby residents about odor coming from the landfill. Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit in 2020 on behalf of EGLE over compliance with state and federal regulations, and public nuisance issues.

The state said an adequate collection and control system to capture gas generated from the landfill needed to be installed. Leachate issues also had to be addressed.

Solid waste landfills emit air pollutants, including hydrogen sulfide and methane, according to the state.

Hydrogen sulfide emissions contribute to the nuisance odors. Methane is extremely flammable and presents safety risks if not properly managed and allowed to build up.