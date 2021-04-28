State lawmaker pushing to ban vaccine passports from government entities in Michigan

(WXYZ) — A state lawmaker is pushing to preemptively ban digital vaccine passports from government entities in Michigan.

A bill introduced a week ago in the Legislature would make it a violation for a government building to require proof of vaccination status.

"I believe that every individual has a right to medical privacy," Republican State Rep. Sue Allor said. Her bill is up for a hearing in the House Oversight Committee next week.

In addition to banning passports in government spaces, violators would be subject to a $1,000 fine.

"I don't believe an individual should have to show that they've had a vaccine in order to go about their daily activities," Allor said.

Her bill would not stop private businesses or venues from requiring proof of someone's vaccination status. In addition to personal privacy, Allor is concerned about data breaches if a vaccine credential was digital or relied on an app.

The idea of a vaccine passport has sparked a lot of division and has been criticized by Republican lawmakers around the country. Vaccine passports are banned in several states, including Texas, Florida, Arizona and Indiana.

7 Action News reached out to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist for his thoughts on Allor's bill.

“Our office is going to be reviewing it, I’m sure," Gilchrist said. "But what I think state Republican lawmakers need to focus on instead, is appropriating the federal resources that have still not been appropriated.”

Allor hinted that other legislation on this issue could be forthcoming.

“While this bill is strictly focused on the governmental, I do believe that there would be other representatives focused on other aspects such as businesses.”