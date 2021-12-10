State lawmakers introduce 4 new bills aimed at preventing gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Legislature's Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus announced the introduction of four bills that aim to prevent future gun violence and tragedies in Michigan.

The caucus is chaired by State Sen. Rosemary Bayer and Rep. Brenda Carter. Bayer represents Oxford, where a school shooting on Nov. 30 left four students dead, six students and a teacher injured.

Two Senate bills, introduced by Bayer and Sen. Jeremy Moss, and two house bills from Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson and Carter, would ban selling or possessing a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

If someone owned the magazine before the effective date, they could keep it if they report the possession to local law enforcement agents.

There would also be exemptions from the law for law enforcement officers, members of the armed forces and those working in an armored car.

Under the proposed bills, a person who violates it could be charged with a misdemeanor on their first offense.

“We all have a role to play when tragedy strikes and, as legislators, it’s our duty to strengthen public safety, and today we’re simply asking that the majority party of both chambers have a change of heart and give these bills a committee hearing,” Bayer said in a statement. “We are not taking away anyone’s guns. We are simply asking responsible gun owners to please speak up, call your legislators, and tell them that you support responsible gun ownership.”