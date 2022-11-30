MI Medical Society, health orgs issue warning amid rise in RSV, flu, COVID cases

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The State Medical Society, Michigan's largest network of physicians, along with Corewell Health (formerly Beaumont) and Hurley Medical Center urge Michigan residents to take precautions due to rise in influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases.

Flu-related hospitalization rates for children and people of all ages are much higher nationally than in previous seasons going all the way back to 2010.

In Michigan, week-after-week we’re also seeing an increase in the rates of flu-related hospitalizations numbers. Many people don't realize that they can get very sick with bacterial pneumonia, either during or after illness from the flu, especially for children and older adults.

It's unfortunate, but I expect case numbers to keep rising as we head into the holiday season.

But, people can take precautions.

When it comes to the flu, we have a vaccine. Michigan’s goal is to get 4 million doses of the flu vaccine administered.

Currently, only 2.2 million doses have been administered — which is 60% of the state's goal.

Everyone 6 months old and up can get a flu vaccine. And now is the best time to get one.

Corewell Health treated just over 575 pediatric patients between October 31 and November 6. That number were down to 236 last week.

The steady decline is good news!

However, we all need to stay vigilant. Especially, seniors, young children and anyone with a compromised immune system because they are at a higher risk of having complications if infected with the flu, RSV and COVID-19. These illnesses can also be hard on those who are unvaccinated.

While we don’t yet have a vaccine for RSV, we do have vaccines for COVID. People 6 months and up are eligible. And it’s really important to stay up to date with boosters, as protection does wane over time.

There’s also a vaccine to help prevent pneumococcal disease, which is caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria. This is the most common cause of bacterial pneumonia. And children and those at risk are eligible.

People can take other precautions like washing their hands frequently, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and avoiding people who are sick.