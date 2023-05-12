State of Michigan hosting career fair for skilled trades workers on Friday

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is hosting in-person and virtual job fairs for trades throughout the state.

It's part of an effort to help qualified Michigan residents connect with skill and professional trade opportunities across multiple State of Michigan departments and agencies.

There will be recruiters and Civil Service Commission staff available to help people with the application process, and the event will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For veterans, there will be staff from the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help veterans apply for their preference.

State of Michigan departments and agencies participating include:



Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA)

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)

Michigan Civil Service Commission (MCSC)

Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB)

Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC)

Department of Health and Human Services

The in-person career fair will happen at the Capitol Commons Center at 400 S. Pine St. in Lansing.

To register for the in-person event: State of Michigan MI-Trades (In-Person) https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Michigan/e/ANzKl

To register for the virtual event: State of Michigan MI-Trades Virtual Job Fair https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Michigan/e/eo1y3