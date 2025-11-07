State of Michigan to begin paying full SNAP benefits following federal court ruling

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has directed its SNAP EBT vendor to begin issuing full benefits to recipients as soon as funding is received from the federal government.

The move comes after U.S. District Judge John McConnell ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to issue the full SNAP benefits by Friday, Nov. 7.

According to the MDHHS, after a successful appeal by the FNS, SNAP recipients who normally receive benefits on the third, fifth or seventh of the month should get their full SNAP allotment within 48 hours of the state receiving their funds.

All other SNAP recipients will receive their full benefit payments on their normally-scheduled date.

“We applaud Judge McConnell’s ruling requiring FNS to issue full SNAP benefits for November,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. “Many Michigan families depend on SNAP to help put nutritious food on the table and today’s ruling ensures they won’t be left wondering how they will feed their children– especially with the upcoming holiday season.”