State Rep. Andrea Schroeder dies of stomach cancer

(WXYZ) — Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Jason Wentworth has issued a statement announcing the death of State Rep. Andrea Schroeder.
Wentworth's statement says Schroeder died after a long battle with stomach cancer. Schroeder has represented the 43rd district since 2018. The 43rd District encompasses part of Oakland County including part of Waterford Township, the city of Lake Angelus, the village of Clarkston, and Independence Township.
Even in the worst days of her illness, Andrea Schroeder was a tireless and selfless friend who always put the needs of others before her own. When we were all worried about her health and her comfort, she was more concerned about helping the people she represented who had called into the office, finding out what was going on in each of our lives, sharing the latest news about her children, working with the close staff for whom she cared so much, and helping everyone around her succeed with their own personal priorities. That’s who she was as a person right from the start, and that is exactly how I will remember her.
We are struggling with her loss today, but even more we are all feeling deeply for the close family and friends who have lost such a wonderful person. Andrea’s family has requested time and space to grieve and make their arrangements, and I ask that everyone please respect their wishes during this difficult time.
Speaker of the Michigan House Jason Wentworth