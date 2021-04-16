State Rep. Jewell Jones facing charges for drunk driving, resisting police

(WXYZ) — State Representative Jewell Jones is facing charges stemming from a traffic crash on April 6.
Jones was arrested after the crash occurred along I-96 in Livingston County.
Jones has been charged with the following:
- Four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer
- Operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content
- Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
- Possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol
- Reckless driving
Jones faces a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison for the Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer charges, 180 days in jail for the Operating with a High Blood Alcohol Content, 93 days in jail for Operating While Intoxicated, 93 days in jail for Possession of a Weapon under the Influence of Alcohol and 93 days for Reckless Driving.
Jones is expected to be arraigned Friday.