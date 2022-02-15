State Rep. Jewell Jones to take plea deal in criminal case

(WXYZ) — State Representative Jewell Jones is expected to enter a plea deal Wednesday to end his drunk driving and weapons case.

Jones had been set to face trial on the charges in about a week.

The deal is expected to see Jones plead guilty to our misdemeanors and two felonies. Once he completes his probation, the felonies would appear on his record as dismissals instead of convictions.

It all started on April 6 in Fowlerville. Video shows the 26-year-old Democrat arguing with law enforcement after being arrested for drunk driving. He was released on bond.

Prosecutors say he violated bond three times. In June, he was accused of leaving military training without notifying the court. In July, he failed to pay a court invoice. Then in September, he pleaded guilty to drinking on September 3 and tampering with his alcohol-sensing tether on Labor Day

