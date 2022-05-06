State Rep. Mary Cavanagh sentenced to sobriety court after pleading guilty to OWI

(WXYZ) — State Rep. Mary Cavanagh has been sentenced to attend sobriety court after pleading guilty in a drunk driving case.

Cavanagh, a Democrat who represents Michigan's 10th District, including Detroit, Redford Township and Wayne, was arrested for drunk driving in the Livonia area on Feb. 25.

She pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense C – in connection to the charge.

During sentencing, she gave an apology and said, "I am looking forward to using this to become a better person" and will go to sobriety court, according to the judge.

Under the terms of sobriety court, which is a 24-month program, she'll have to attend a 12-step meeting every day for 90 days, submit to regular drug and alcohol testing, and much more. After sobriety court, she will be on probation.

This is the 30-year-old's second offense — the first happened in 2015 and led to a year of probation. The Wayne State University graduate is currently serving her first term as the state representative for the 10th district.

According to a police report, it was 2 a.m. on that day in February when Cavanagh was pulled over by Livonia police on Schoolcraft and Middlebelt Road.

Police say she was swerving lanes and both of the tires on the driver’s side were busted. One was damaged to the point that the rubber was disconnected from the rim.

Cavanagh was arrested, her car was impounded and charges were filed without many of her colleagues' knowledge.

