State Representative Jewell Jones to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. following drunk driving incident

(WXYZ) — Later this morning a judge will decide the fate of state representative Jewell Jones.

He was arrested on April 6 for drinking and driving. He is also facing other charges related to his time in jail.

Jones has pled guilty to four charges stemming from the April incident.

Police say he was drunk and driving recklessly with a gun on him. Cops also said he was resisting arrest.

Jones eventually agreed to bond terms but ended up back in jail for violating them.

24 hours later, Livingston County Deputies discovered he took steps towards an escape by taping a handcuff key to his foot.

He's now facing two felonies for that.

Last month Jones was in court to take a plea deal in his case involving drunk driving and weapons charges. He told 7 action news he was determined to get back to work even though he was stripped of his State House Committee assignments.

According to prosecutors, the sentence agreement under the plea deal would get Jones a minimum sentence of two years probation.

He would also have to write an apology to two Michigan State Police troopers.