State seizes more than 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks during investigation

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said more than 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized during a multi-phase investigation.

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs

According to the state, the department's Bureau of Fire Services and State Fire Marshal partnered with the Detroit Police Department Bomb Squad, Garden City Police Department and Garden City Fire Department for the investigation.

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs

According to LARA, approximately 12,000 pounds of materials seized consisted of overloaded explosive devices falsely labeled 1.4G consumer fireworks. An additional 5,000 pounds were federally regulated 1.3G display fireworks, which are professional-grade explosive materials that require special training, licensing and storage under federal law.

“Protecting Michigan residents is at the core of LARA's mission, and this investigation demonstrates the important role our public safety partners play in keeping communities safe,” LARA Director Marlon I. Brown said in a statement. “LARA remains committed to supporting the State Fire Marshal and BFS as they work to enforce Michigan fireworks laws and reduce risks to residents.”

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs

“These products were never intended for use by the general public,” State Fire Marshal Tom Hughes said in a statement. “Illegal fireworks and explosive materials can create serious safety hazards when they are improperly possessed, stored, transported or used. Removing these products from circulation helps prevent tragedies before they occur.”

According to the state, the fireworks enforcement unit works year-round to remove illegal fireworks and explosive materials.